The Philadelphia Phillies are returning to the postseason for the first time in a decade.

The Phils claimed the National League’s final wildcard spot Monday night after a win over the Houston Astros. This is the team’s 14th postseason appearance.

Game 1 of the wild card round will be played on Friday. The series will be the best of three. Since the Phillies are the lower seed, Citizens Bank Park will not host any games in this series. Here is everything you should know heading into the weekend.