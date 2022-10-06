The Phillies are heading to the playoffs after an 11-year drought. Here’s how to watch
The Philadelphia Phillies are returning to the postseason for the first time in a decade.
The Phils claimed the National League’s final wildcard spot Monday night after a win over the Houston Astros. This is the team’s 14th postseason appearance.
Game 1 of the wild card round will be played on Friday. The series will be the best of three. Since the Phillies are the lower seed, Citizens Bank Park will not host any games in this series. Here is everything you should know heading into the weekend.
Who are the Phillies playing?
The Phillies are scheduled to play against the St. Louis Cardinals. The winner of this series will take on the No. 2 seed Atlanta Braves.
When are the games scheduled?
The entire series will be played over the weekend.
- Game 1 will be played at 2:07 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.
- Game 2 is set for 8:37 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
- If Game 3 becomes necessary, it will start at 8:37 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Where can you watch the series?
Fans in the Philadelphia area can watch Game 1 on 6abc. Games 2 and 3 are scheduled to air on ESPN2. Viewers should check their cable provider because they may have access to ESPN2 without needing to subscribe to ESPN.
The Phillies are celebrating their playoff appearance with a “Rally for Red October” tour bus on Thursday and Friday. Fans who visit the bus will be able to write a message on it and receive an exclusive Red October rally towel.
Times and locations for the “Rally for Red October” tour bus are listed below:
Thursday, Oct. 6:
11 a.m. — Town Center, King of Prussia
1:30 p.m. — Fayette Street, Conshohocken
3 p.m. — Chickie’s & Pete’s, Drexel Hill
5 p.m. — XFINITY LIVE!, Philadelphia
6 p.m. — LIVE! Casino & Hotel, Philadelphia
Friday, Oct. 7:
6:30 a.m. — Philly Sports Diner, Runnemede, N.J.
8:30 a.m. — Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia
10 a.m. — Temple University, Philadelphia
11:30 a.m. — Comcast Center Plaza, Philadelphia
12 p.m. — Dilworth Plaza, Philadelphia
