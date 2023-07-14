The model zoning ordinance and guidebook PennFuture released Tuesday spells out specific guardrails for development of warehousing and distribution facilities that the group hopes municipalities statewide could adopt.

The ordinance is most applicable in places that are good candidates for warehouses and distribution centers, Meyer said, with abundant, cheap, undeveloped land, access to highways and major population centers, and an available labor force.

“The real epicenter, ground zero, is in the Lehigh Valley,” Meyer said. “Probably going on 10 years at least at this point, it’s really been sort of transformed into the logistics hub of the East Coast.”

Between 2011 and 2022, more than 2 billion square feet of new warehouse space came to market nationwide. But in recent months, warehousing demand may have started to cool.

In Philadelphia, where little undeveloped land is available, warehousing and distribution centers have been proposed on former industrial sites in Southwest and South Philly, including at the former PES refinery. Amazon plans to open its largest distribution center in the city, located in Southwest Philly, this fall.

PennFuture’s guidelines distinguish between old fashioned warehouses, built for long-term storage of goods, and modern distribution and fulfillment centers, which are primarily focused on shipping. One way the model ordinance may differ from the zoning rules municipalities already have in place is that it regulates facilities based not on these use distinctions, but on the size and potential traffic associated with facilities.

“So if this is a large logistics use, it is subject to restrictions that are intended to mitigate the impact of the size,” Meyer said. “If it is a truck terminal that generates a lot of traffic, it is subject to restrictions that are intended to mitigate the traffic impacts.”

The exhaust from trucks that run on diesel fuel contains toxic air contaminants and super fine particles that can exacerbate lung issues like asthma and heart problems. Long-term exposure to diesel exhaust has even been linked to cancer. Tires and brakes also produce dangerous air pollution.

The ordinance attempts to limit truck traffic on local roads and through residential areas by requiring that truck terminals be located no more than half a mile from an expressway.

It also attempts to limit the impact of truck traffic on schools, hospitals, prisons, and other concentrations of people that could be vulnerable to poor air quality, by requiring that loading docks at warehouses over a certain size be located at least 300 feet away from these so-called “sensitive receptors.”