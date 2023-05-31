In March, a trio of brass players from the Philadelphia Orchestra went to the Pegasus Therapeutic Riding Academy, in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia, to serenade the horses.

They set up in the Academy’s indoor arena and played pieces like Charles-Camille Saint-Saëns’ “The Swan” and Louis Clapisson’s “La Chasse (The Hunt).”

“Horn and horses go together,” said Jeffrey Lang, the orchestra’s associate principal horn player who lives in Central Jersey’s horse country. “Our tradition with the horn is hunting music.”

Principal tuba player Carol Jantsch wrote an original arrangement of Gioachino Rossini’s “William Tell Overture.” That tune’s finale was famously used as the theme of the Lone Ranger.

“It might be too on-the-nose, but I did it,” she said of her arrangement for trombone, horn, and tuba. “It’s a little bit of a hobby of mine, making music work in different formats to play with people that I like.”