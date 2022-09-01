Philadelphia launches new election website ahead of November midterms

Also available on Vote.Phila.Gov: all the forms one could need to both vote in elections to run for office.

“People can find out pretty much everything there is to know about voting or working the polls,” Deeley said. That includes information on voter registration, vote-by-mail, and polling locations.

The commissioners have eliminated much of the traditional paperwork required to run for office in recent years. The campaign filing process has, for the most part, moved online, with campaign finance information easier for the public to access.

Deeley said the process for candidates should be a simpler one moving forward.

“They’ll be able to create their nomination petitions, nomination papers, and their campaign finance information. They can find all the information they’ll need to run for office,” she said.

The new election site could come in handy next year.

Since Philadelphia elected officials have to resign their current office to run for a new one, up to five City Council seats could soon open up.

Councilmember Alan Domb has already resigned and is expected to announce his mayoral candidacy soon.

Voter info & resources