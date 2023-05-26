Philadelphia Insectarium to close, will be evicted on May 30

The Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion will be closed after May 27, and the sheriff will evict them on May 30.

The science museum in the city’s Northeast, which was once known for its impressive collection of tarantulas, scorpions, and praying mantises as well as a spacious butterfly pavilion, has been on a roller coaster of financial and other problems for several years now.

This particular problem goes back decades. In 1989, the late Milton Rubin loaned Steve Kanya, creator and original owner of the Insectarium, money to buy the building at 8046 Frankford Ave. In 2016, current museum CEO John Cambridge forced Kanya out, and Kanya transferred ownership to Cambridge. The Rubin estate did not know this had happened.

The Rubin estate said the museum hasn’t made a single mortgage payment since Cambridge forced Kanya out, and owes the estate close to a million dollars. The estate filed for foreclosure in 2017; the museum appealed. This March, the court ruled in favor of the Rubin estate. The Philadelphia Sheriff’s office will evict the museum on May 30.

Insectarium CEO John Cambridge said the museum’s animals will go to Wild Things Preserve, a private conservation organization in Pipersville, Pa., that is not open to the public, and that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will do a close out inspection before the eviction. He said some staff will stay on, and the museum will keep doing the travel and educational programs they had already planned. But some staff have already applied for jobs or decided to go back to school.

Cambridge said last month that he had been talking to people who might be interested in buying or sponsoring the museum, but now says that has not come through to save this property.

“This one is just so plagued with … all of the financial skeletons in the closet that date back to the nineties that we just couldn’t … muster enough interest,” Cambridge said. “We have done everything we can think of … we’re sort of at our wit’s end.”