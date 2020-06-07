Philadelphia Inquirer editor resigns over ‘Buildings Matter’ headline

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s top editor is resigning after an uproar over a headline lamenting damage to businesses amid turbulent protests denouncing police brutality against people of color, the paper announced Saturday.

The newspaper said Stan Wischnowski, 58, was stepping down as senior vice president and executive editor.

The Inquirer had apologized for a “horribly wrong” decision to use the headline, “Buildings Matter, Too,” on a column Tuesday about looting and vandalism on the margins of protests of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis at the hands of a white police officer.

The backlash came as The New York Times was widely criticized for publishing an opinion piece by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton advocating the use of federal troops to quell the protests.

Today, I’m joining my colleagues of color at the @PhillyInquirer and calling in sick and tired. Things need to change. We call on The Inquirer to do better. To be better. Here is the open letter we sent our newsroom leadership yesterday:https://t.co/zHVxhOuBcs pic.twitter.com/8lALRd1BCQ — 𝙲𝚊𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚎 𝙾𝚠𝚎𝚗𝚜 (@cassieowens) June 4, 2020

About 30 members of the Inquirer’s 210-member editorial staff called in sick earlier this week, and Black staff members angrily condemned the headline. It appeared over an article by architecture critic Inga Saffron, who worried that buildings damaged in violence over the past week could “leave a gaping hole in the heart of Philadelphia.”