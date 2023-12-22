From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphians will break records this holiday season as they take to the skies and hit the road to see their loved ones, according to AAA.



The travel club expects more than 1.3 million Philly-area residents will travel over the year-end holidays. That’s an increase of 2.6% over last year, which would be the second-highest travel volume for the holiday season since 2001.

More than 92,000 Philadelphia-area residents (more than 7% of local travelers) will travel by air, an increase of nearly 4% over last year and the highest air travel volume on record for the year-end holidays.

AAA’s Jana Tidwell said this is mainly due to COVID restrictions for flights being lifted throughout the pandemic.

“The last remaining restrictions were lifted in the middle of summer 2022, and at that point people began to book air travel,” Tidwell said. “We saw air travel rebound significantly for the holidays in 2022. Air travel throughout 2023 has been exceptionally strong as again, people return to traveling normally as we once knew pre-pandemic.”