Philadelphia High School for Girls announces leadership change following graduation controversy

There is a change in leadership at The Philadelphia High School for Girls following controversy at last month's graduation ceremony.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • July 6, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

There is a change in leadership at The Philadelphia High School for Girls following controversy at last month’s graduation ceremony.

Janis Butler has been named “substitute principal,” according to a letter shared with the school community.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

She takes over for Lisa Mesi, who had been the principal at the historic magnet school since 2019.

Mesi denied at least two young women their diplomas last month after they danced across the stage at graduation.In the letter, the School District Associate Superintendent called the change “temporary.”
  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate