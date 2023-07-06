Philadelphia High School for Girls announces leadership change following graduation controversy
There is a change in leadership at The Philadelphia High School for Girls following controversy at last month's graduation ceremony.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Janis Butler has been named “substitute principal,” according to a letter shared with the school community.
She takes over for Lisa Mesi, who had been the principal at the historic magnet school since 2019.
