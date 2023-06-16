Girls’ High grad speaks out after being denied diploma on stage after dancing during ceremony

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A recent graduate from The Philadelphia High School for Girls is calling for change after she was denied her high school diploma on stage.

“She (the principal) stole that moment from me,” said Hafsah Abdur-Rahman. “I will never get that again.”

Abdur-Rahman cried tears of humiliation instead of joy at her high school graduation on June 9.

The 17-year-old from Philadelphia’s Olney section said the principal warned students their families could not cheer or clap when they walked on stage.

“I understood the rules because I was saying ‘shh’ in the video. Do not say nothing because I want my diploma,” said Abdur-Rahman. “I knew and understood what we were supposed to do.”

In the video, Abdur-Rahman can be seen dancing across the stage, and then the crowd laughed.

She said because they laughed, the principal told her she could not receive her diploma.

“If they thought that I shouldn’t do ‘The Griddy’ across the stage and do the Girls’ High traditions, nobody should have been able to wave or blow kisses or do period signs because I feel like that’s the same thing. I feel like that’s unfair,” said Abdur-Rahman.