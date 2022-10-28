Decking out rowhouses with seasonal decor is a Philly pastime.

During election season, it’s common for Philadelphians to show support for their candidates and encourage people to go out and vote. Houses light up around Christmas time. Sports paraphernalia adorns windows year-round, especially so when our teams perform well (looking at you, Phillies!).

Philadelphians love to go all out with decorations, and Halloween is no exception.

Residents are displaying their enthusiasm for spooky season and everything that comes with it — carved and painted pumpkins, skeletons, witches, and ghosts.

WHYY News photographer Kim Paynter captured some of the most impressive, creative, and ghoulish houses. Here’s what she found.