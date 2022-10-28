This spooky season, Philadelphians are going all out with decorations

The drama of a haunted opera built on the porch of home in Philadelphia’s Wissahickon neighborhood. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Decking out rowhouses with seasonal decor is a Philly pastime.

During election season, it’s common for Philadelphians to show support for their candidates and encourage people to go out and vote. Houses light up around Christmas time. Sports paraphernalia adorns windows year-round, especially so when our teams perform well (looking at you, Phillies!).

Philadelphians love to go all out with decorations, and Halloween is no exception.

Residents are displaying their enthusiasm for spooky season and everything that comes with it — carved and painted pumpkins, skeletons, witches, and ghosts.

WHYY News photographer Kim Paynter captured some of the most impressive, creative, and ghoulish houses. Here’s what she found.

A skeleton rests on their stoop in South Philadelphia.
A skeleton rests eternally on their stoop in South Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A pumpkin arch is seen in South Philly
The pumpkin arch in this South Philadelphia Halloween display creates the perfect ambiance for October stooping. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A skeleton is seen on a ''graveyard'' in Wissahickon
This graveyard in the Wissahickon section of Philadelphia is guarded. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Halloween decorations are on display outside a Kensington home
Towering figures are seen in a Halloween display outside a Graduate Hospital building
Decorations made for Instagram flank a Graduate Hospital home. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A ghoul is seen emerging from a basement in South Philly
Horrors arise from a basement in South Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Towering figures are seen in a Halloween display outside a Graduate Hospital building
They glow; they roar. This Graduate Hospital Halloween display is a spooky treat. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A spider web is seen hanging from a Halloween porch display in West Philly
An artful Halloween porch display in West Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Towering figures are seen in a Halloween display outside a Graduate Hospital building
Motion-triggered, towering figures bring foot traffic to this impressive Halloween display in Philadelphia’s Graduate Hospital neighborhood. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Ghosts wearing Phillies hats are seen in a Philadelphia window display
Fans of yore return to Port Richmond to cheer on the 2022 Philadelphia Phillies. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A skeleton is seen dancing from a West Philly porch
Porches in West Philadelphia are an excellent framing device for holiday decor. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A Halloween display lights up to read, ''Stay away'' and ''Beware''
A welcoming Halloween display in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Creepy dolls are seen behind a gated display in Kensington
Dolls help create this disturbing scene in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A close-up of a skeleton in Philadelphia.
Skeletons big and small adorn city streets this Halloween season. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A whole coven has camped out on a bench in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood.
A whole coven has camped out on a bench in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A towering grim reaper and skeleton stand on a Philly street
A frighteningly large grim reaper and skeleton duo are on display in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A phantom gestures for a hug under a tree in Chestnut Hill.
A phantom gestures for a hug under a tree in Chestnut Hill. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A pumpkin is decorated with the words ''Phillies daycare,' alongside pumpkins adorned with Phillies hats
Fandom is on display in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A plastic-heavy front yard display is seen in Northeast Philadelphia.
A plastic-heavy front yard display is seen in Northeast Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Light-up figurines fill a front yard in Northeast Philadelphia.
Light-up figurines fill a front yard in Northeast Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

