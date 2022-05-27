Philadelphia Firefighter union settles with City over vaccine mandate
The union representing Philadelphia’s firefighters have come to an agreement with the City over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The International Association of Firefighters, Local 22, sued the Kenney Administration in February, arguing the City needed to engage in collective bargaining with regard to its vaccine policy. Wednesday’s settlement marks the final hurdle to have all City employees covered by the vaccine mandate.
The Philadelphia Fire Department, which includes about 2,600 firefighters and paramedics, has the lowest vaccine rate of all city departments.
Those workers now have until June 30 to get their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
“The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines remain the best way to protect Philadelphians and save lives in the ongoing struggle to fight this pandemic,” said Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement. “As I have said before, as public servants, we bear a responsibility to mitigate the harm that would result from inadvertent transmission of COVID-19 to our colleagues and the public and to set an example for other organizations and companies.”
Issued in November, the mandate applies to non-union employees, but also its labor union partners — AFSCME District Council 33, AFSCME District Council 47, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, and Local 22 of the International Association of Fire Fighters. It went into effect on February 11. District Council 33 and District Council 47 agreed to the mandate. An arbitration panel ruled in the case of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Employees without a medical or religious exemption who do not submit proof of vaccination by June 30, will be put on unpaid leave a week later. Union members can use vacation and sick time during the 30-day leave. If they fail to get vaxxed within the month, they could be fired.
Those who do have an exemption and are not vaccinated will be required to wear an N95 mask or its equivalent and be subject to regular testing.