Philadelphia Firefighter union settles with City over vaccine mandate

The union representing Philadelphia’s firefighters have come to an agreement with the City over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The International Association of Firefighters, Local 22, sued the Kenney Administration in February, arguing the City needed to engage in collective bargaining with regard to its vaccine policy. Wednesday’s settlement marks the final hurdle to have all City employees covered by the vaccine mandate.

The Philadelphia Fire Department, which includes about 2,600 firefighters and paramedics, has the lowest vaccine rate of all city departments.

Those workers now have until June 30 to get their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines remain the best way to protect Philadelphians and save lives in the ongoing struggle to fight this pandemic,” said Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement. “As I have said before, as public servants, we bear a responsibility to mitigate the harm that would result from inadvertent transmission of COVID-19 to our colleagues and the public and to set an example for other organizations and companies.”