Arbitration panel says Feb. 11 is deadline for Philly police on vaccine mandate

An arbitration panel has decided that Philadelphia police, like other municipal employees, must be vaccinated or request exemptions by Feb. 11, the city announced Tuesday afternoon. The matter between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police was referred to arbitration after the city announced its vaccine mandate last year.

The arbitration panel’s award says all city employees have until one week from this coming Friday to get at least one shot of the vaccine or request exemptions. After Feb. 11, employees who refuse the vaccine on any grounds will have to double-mask or wear approved N95 masks and be tested for the coronavirus regularly.

Philadelphia officials established the vaccine mandate for city workers including police in November, but the deadline for complying has been repeatedly pushed back as the FOP and the city negotiated.