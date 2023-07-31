Here is when the Philadelphia Eagles will wear Kelly green this season

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back the highly anticipated Kelly green throwback jerseys.

The jerseys will replicate the ones worn in the days of Randall Cunningham from 1985 to 1995.

The Eagles will debut the uniform on October 22 when the team hosts the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. They will then return to the Kelly green threads in Week 12 when they welcome the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 26, the team said.

The Eagles last wore the throwback jerseys on the field in 2010 and fans have been waiting to get their hands on throwbacks bearing the names of current stars like Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and Brandon Graham.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Kelly green uniform and helmet this season, and are equally excited to celebrate our team’s history with Eagles fans everywhere,” said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles Chairman & CEO.