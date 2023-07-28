Eagles’ kelly green jerseys to hit stores Monday. Here’s where you can purchase them

The team says fans can purchase the new jerseys at all three Eagles Pro Shop locations (Lincoln Financial Field; Cherry Hill, NJ; Lancaster, PA) beginning on Monday at 9 a.m.

The Eagles switched to “midnight green” in 1996.

The classic kelly green color only resurfaced once in 2010 to honor the Eagles’ 1960 championship team.

Back in March, Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie talked about the jerseys during a NFL League Meeting.

“This is the season we will reintroduce the classy kelly green and I’m super excited, and you know I don’t know what date that’s gonna be but I think the fans will love it,” said Lurie. “It’s why we’re bringing it back, we really took the feedback seriously over the years, and the first moment we could get the kelly green helmet approved we’ll finally be able to see it on the field.”

Lurie says the kelly green jersey and matching helmet will return as an alternate for the upcoming season.