Eagles’ kelly green jerseys to hit stores Monday. Here’s where you can purchase them
The Eagles switched to "midnight green" in 1996.
It’s news Philadelphia Eagles fans have been waiting for — the reveal of the kelly green jerseys.
The team says that day will come on Monday, July 31.
Fans got a sneak peek of the new threads in social media teaser on Thursday afternoon.
Interrupting your meme content@Toyota | #KellyGreenIsBack pic.twitter.com/8zYkDBzqP9— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 27, 2023
The team says fans can purchase the new jerseys at all three Eagles Pro Shop locations (Lincoln Financial Field; Cherry Hill, NJ; Lancaster, PA) beginning on Monday at 9 a.m.
The classic kelly green color only resurfaced once in 2010 to honor the Eagles’ 1960 championship team.
Back in March, Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie talked about the jerseys during a NFL League Meeting.
“This is the season we will reintroduce the classy kelly green and I’m super excited, and you know I don’t know what date that’s gonna be but I think the fans will love it,” said Lurie. “It’s why we’re bringing it back, we really took the feedback seriously over the years, and the first moment we could get the kelly green helmet approved we’ll finally be able to see it on the field.”
Lurie says the kelly green jersey and matching helmet will return as an alternate for the upcoming season.
