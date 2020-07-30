Coronavirus Pandemic

Philadelphia Eagles player Lane Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

    By
  • David Chang, NBC10
    • July 29, 2020
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson warms up at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 while two other players either tested positive or were in close contact with someone who has.

Both Johnson and the team made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Johnson wrote in a statement posted on Twitter that he feels “strong and ready to go.”

Along with Johnson, linebacker Nathan Gerry and offensive tackle Jordan Mailata were placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. That means Gerry and Mailata either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person or people.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

