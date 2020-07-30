Philadelphia Eagles player Lane Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 while two other players either tested positive or were in close contact with someone who has.

Both Johnson and the team made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Johnson wrote in a statement posted on Twitter that he feels “strong and ready to go.”

Along with Johnson, linebacker Nathan Gerry and offensive tackle Jordan Mailata were placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. That means Gerry and Mailata either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person or people.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have placed LB Nathan Gerry, T Lane Johnson, and T Jordan Mailata on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/WvYfcFuCvY — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 29, 2020