From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

With Philadelphia in the midst of budget season, District Attorney Larry Krasner laid out the funds his office is requesting for the new fiscal year, such as extra personnel to target repeat domestic violence offenders.

Krasner is asking for roughly $4.5 million in new funds for the 2027 fiscal year. During a news conference Monday, he said the amount of money his office is requesting is “minute” compared to Mayor Cherrell Parker’s proposed $6.9 billion budget.

“The entire [DA] budget is on the order of $50-60 million,” Krasner said. “What is that? One-tenth of 1% of the city’s budget to support 650 to 700 incredibly hard-working people.”

The office wants $1.1 million for more resources to go after repeat domestic violence offenders in the city. Katrina Wadas, the supervisor of the office’s Family Violence and Sexual Assault unit, said her staff currently consists of 19 others, including herself, with a caseload of more than 1,000.

“We hope … the city will support and continue to support initiatives that serve survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, with a goal of making the city a safer place for women and girls,” Wadas said.