Jacqueline Romero, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, whose office organized the simulation, said most participants start laughing as if they were playing a game.

“They’re doing things that they think are funny, like someone drops their Social Security card. ’Oh, well, I’ll just pick that card up and use it for myself because now I can get through the exercise,’ and they’re trying to win the game,” Romero said. “But, in doing those things, you just committed a crime. You’re going back to prison. I think it dawns on people maybe midway through the exercise, ‘Oh my God, this is someone’s actual life that I’ve been laughing about.’”

Most stations, or checkpoints, throughout the simulation required three forms of identification: a state ID card, a birth certificate, and a social security card. However, not all of the kits came equipped with identification, meaning they had to take the time to fill out additional forms. Some participants without an ID found themselves missing meetings or remaining unemployed, ultimately leading them back to jail.

Aiden Cropsey was among the dozens who participated in the simulation. His kit came equipped with a job, so he was able to make money throughout. However, he eventually drew a “wild card,” forcing him to take on another challenge, or in Cropsey’s case, an addiction relapse.

“It was just really disappointing,” Cropsey said. “Even though I was going to AA meetings, I [the simulation character] was still struggling to stay sober, so yeah, it was hard.

And the bills kept piling up for his simulation.

“Everything requires money, so I just kept showing up for work,” Cropsey said. “Even if I was drunk or using, I made sure I went to work.”