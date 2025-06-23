From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia City Council is allocating $500,000 from the school district’s budget to pay for teacher certifications for the Philadelphia School District’s Career Technical Education program.

Philadelphia has approximately 5,000 students enrolled in 43 career and technical education programs, giving hands-on education and training in fields ranging from culinary, autobody repair, education and information technology, often earning students industry-recognized credentials in addition to a high school diploma.

The teachers are former professionals who worked in their respective industries and decided to switch to a career in education. Previously, they had to pay out of pocket for the classes needed for teacher certification.

The money will cover the roughly $2,600 per class tuition at certification schools, like Temple University.

“I think it’s an incredible incentive to not just lighten the burden for current teachers, but to entice more industry professionals to … make that transition into education,” said Jessica Lawyer, who teaches culinary arts at Thomas Edison High School.

Lawyer said she’s three classes short of her Master’s degree, and the money will help her complete her degree.