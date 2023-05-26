Memorial Day weekend is projected to be a busy start to the summer travel season as crowds are expected across Philadelphia.

Tourism organization Visit Philadelphia has recently been trying to attract more visitors from New York, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. — especially for overnight trips.

“Taking an urban trip on Memorial Day weekend is something that we’re seeing more and more people do,” said Neil Frauenglass, chief marketing officer, Visit Philadelphia. “It’s the official kickoff of summer. All signs are pointing to a really strong summer season for us.”

Marketing research shows that fewer individuals are looking to stay home this summer but many want to stretch their budgets, especially families and larger groups, he said. As a highly walkable city, that translates for affordability.

“There has been so much pent-up travel demand and even, you know, coming out of the pandemic and we have some economic headwinds like inflation and higher costs, people still really want to travel,” he said. “[Walkability] allows those folks to get out and see even more than they might otherwise have been able to do.”

Philadelphia businesses are preparing for the holiday rush, especially those catering parties and cookouts.

The weekend before Memorial Day means extra early mornings for Pierrette Pearson, co-owner of Dibbs BBQ in West Philly. Pearson said the crew typically starts smoking meat before dawn but when there’s party catering in the mix it’s not uncommon to begin the process at 4 o’ clock in the morning.

The Lancaster Avenue barbeque joint slowly cooks hundreds of pounds of meat — whether beef brisket, pulled pork or slabs of pork ribs — each day for upwards of six hours. They expect to cook about 25% more to accommodate parties and catering this weekend.

“We’ll get a whole bunch of orders on Sunday because we’re closed on the Memorial Day,” Pearson said. “So before the holiday, we people will order tomorrow for Saturday and then Saturday for Sunday.”

Demand for barbeque has been steady in the past year: The restaurant has been busy with graduation parties, office cookouts, and even opened an extra day to feed hungry customers. Pearson said she’s noticed more customers eating outside the restaurant.

“They bring the whole entire family,” she said. “Which is definitely very enjoyable because we can see the [city] skyline from our restaurant.”