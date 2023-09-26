Pioneering Black portraitist Barkley L. Hendricks is first artist of color to get solo show at Frick

The exhibit’s accompanying catalog contains testimonials from artists and other luminaries speaking of his influence, including Kehinde Wiley, painter of the famous Barack Obama portrait, who begins simply: “No figurative artist can approach painting without considering Barkley Hendricks.”

Among the works on display is “Miss T,” the first in a series of what Hendricks called “former lovers/friends,” this time an old girlfriend. Nearby, “Woody” features a male dancer in a yellow leotard, arms and right leg extended wide, against the same bright yellow background. It recalls the movement of an Alvin Ailey dancer, perhaps, but is actually of Woodruff Wilson, a dancer Hendricks likely photographed on the grounds of Connecticut College.

The yellow-on-yellow composition echoes Hendricks’ white-on-white paintings, which fill their own small room. “Steve” depicts a man in a white trench coat and white trousers with a toothpick in his mouth. His sunglasses reflect the buildings outside Hendricks’ studio, and even contain a tiny reflection of the artist himself.

“What I love about this room,” says co-curator Sargent, who is a director at the Gagosian gallery, “is that the flesh tones are different in each of these images. It allows us to think about this idea of the person and their individuality.”

Hendricks did not paint famous people. “I just think he painted what was around him,” Sargent says. “His world, strangers, or people in the neighborhood.” He recounts that when Hendricks traveled in Europe and examined portraits in great museums of royalty and nobility, “he said upon returning, ‘But where are MY people?’” And he sought to portray them.

Although he based his paintings on photos, Hendricks often embellished them later, adding details to express personality. For “Ma Petite Kumquat,” a 1983 portrait of his wife, Susan, he photographed her dressed all in black, and in the painting added colorful details like furry leg warmers, a green cord and tassel, red-and-green ribbon bows on her shoes — and a kumquat in her hand, to add a warm color.

Similarly, Hendricks added eyeglasses and a tambourine to the portrait “Blood (Donald Formey),” featuring a former student of Hendricks at Connecticut College, dressed in a reddish plaid jacket.

Ng quotes Formey, who came by the museum to see his portrait last week, as saying Hendricks, in choosing to paint him, “had made him feel no longer invisible — like it was giving him this sort of personhood. It was so powerful for him.”

Hendricks created art in the ’60s and ’70s that, unlike some of his counterparts, did not focus on the civil rights or Black Power movements. Rather, he wanted to focus on his subjects as individuals. “He removes that (social context) and he says, ‘You have to deal with these people as people,’” says Sargent. “So you read the landscapes of their lives through their expressions, through the way their hair is done, the shirts and dresses and pants they’re wearing, the accessories they have.”

The curators acknowledge there might be some resistance from purists in the Frick community who might not be expecting something quite so contemporary. There have been contemporary works displayed in past shows, but never on this scale.

“I think it’s less so about Barkley Hendricks,” notes Sargent, “and more so about institutions that operated in one way for a very long time … just to present something that’s of this century might ruffle some feathers.”

Of the 14 portraits on display, there is admittedly one well-known subject: Hendricks himself. “Slick” features the artist in a white suit against a white background, wearing a cap of African design.

Why call it “Slick”? The catalog provides the anecdote. Hendricks said his sister told him one day: “You think you’re so slick, just wait, one day a woman is going to straighten you out.”

“Ah,” the artist thought. “A great title for a painting.”