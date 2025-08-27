From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrests in a series of armored truck robberies in the Philadelphia region.

On Tuesday, investigators released photos of several suspects accused of robbing four trucks in Philadelphia and Cheltenham between June 26 and Aug. 12, as well as the attempted robbery of a fifth truck. Two or three suspects have been seen at the crime scenes, and law enforcement believes the suspects to be the same at each robbery.

The suspects are described as Black men in their 20s with thin to medium builds. One suspect has a light complexion, hazel eyes and freckles. The suspects have been seen wearing all black clothing, black or grey hooded sweatshirts, and black or grey pants. They were also wearing gloves and face coverings.