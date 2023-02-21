Protest planned after off-duty FBI special agent shoots dog in Center City Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An animal rights organization is planning a protest Tuesday after an off-duty FBI special agent shot a dog in Center City Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Monday in front of the Touraine Apartments near 16th and Spruce streets, according to investigators.

There is video circulating from immediately after the incident where witnesses said dogs appeared to possibly be fighting or had their leashes tangled.

Witnesses said the owner of one of the dogs shot the other dog.

There were several onlookers along the 1500 block of Spruce Street when the gun was fired.