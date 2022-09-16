A Philadelphia man is suing national automotive repair chain AAMCO for discrimination.

Jerome Staley alleges AAMCO used him as nothing more than a figurehead for the company’s diversity efforts while he was being paid $40,000 a year less than his white counterparts.

“I invest years of my life in a company that valued me only as a Black poster child to promote its own capacity. But AAMCO’s inclusivity was a lie,” Staley said. ”I put my heart and soul into my job. And I was good, damn good. Don’t take my word for it. There are stats and metrics to back that up, but AAMCO refused to treat me fairly and pay me what my white colleagues made. When I voiced my concerns, I was dismissed.”

Staley alleges the discrimination didn’t stop when he was fired. He tried to become part of a franchise of the company, and corporate allegedly forced that franchisee to sell his store.