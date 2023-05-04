Embiid: MVP is validation, but NBA title is still the goal

Injuries continue to keep Embiid off the court to this day: He missed Game 1 of Philadelphia’s second-round series against Boston and is officially listed as doubtful with a sprained knee for Game 2. Embiid said “it’s a possibility” he would play on Wednesday night.

“Obviously, it’s earlier than what we thought, considering what I had. We’re just going to take day by day and see how it feels,” he said after some light shooting on Wednesday morning. “It’s a possibility, just like it was a possibility in the first game. Obviously, I want to play.”

Comparing his life to a movie, Embiid said he originally took up basketball, thinking it might be a pathway to a college degree and a decent job. It earned him a scholarship to Kansas, where he wanted to redshirt as a freshman and stay for five years. When coach Bill Self told him there was no need, and he could be the No. 1 overall draft pick, Embiid didn’t believe him.

“I didn’t think basketball would take me anywhere,” he said.

“The probability of someone like me, who started playing basketball at 15, to get the chance to be the MVP of the league is I would say is probably ‘negative zero,’” he said.

“We don’t have a lot of opportunities to get to this point, in Africa in general. But improbable doesn’t mean impossible,” he said. “You can accomplish anything you set your mind to as long as you believe in it, and you keep working hard. Anything can happen.”