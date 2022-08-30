Nearly a million Pennsylvanians could have their student loans wiped away under Biden’s plan

This story originally appeared on WESA.

Nearly a million Pennsylvanians who have federal student loan balances may qualify for total forgiveness under President Joe Biden’s relief plan.

That’s according to data from the U.S. Department of Education, which shows around 1.8 million people in the Keystone State carry federal student debt. The agency estimates the group collectively owes about $65 billion – on pace with similarly-sized states like Ohio.

But half of that group – about 906,000 people – owe amounts that would be forgiven under Biden’s plan: up to $20,000 for anyone who got federally-subsidized Pell Grants, and up to $10,000 for those who didn’t.

Many more of those borrowers could have some of their student loan balances wiped away as long as they meet the plan’s income thresholds: individuals can make up to $125,000 per year, while married couples can make $250,000 annually.

Shippensburg University student Regina Yeung is among those who may have debt erased under Biden’s plan. She just started her junior year and is the first in her family to attend college.

Yeung said a mixture of on-campus work and Pell Grants have helped pay her bills over the last few years.