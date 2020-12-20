Pennsylvania spent $35M on plastic face shields in early 2020

Nearly a third of the $110 million that Pennsylvania spent on personal protective equipment and ventilators in the early months of the pandemic went toward face shields, a relatively niche item for which there wasn’t as much demand as for other kinds, according to an Associated Press tally.

In part, the state spent so much money on face shields because that’s what was available amid the national rush to find medical equipment, officials said.

A survey of state agencies found Pennsylvania paid more than $35 million for the clear plastic face shields, which must be used in tandem with cloth or N95 masks to be effective. Spending on N95 respirator masks and other types of masks, for which there was much greater need, was just over $22 million during the same period.

During the early months of 2020, the Pennsylvania state government also spent $16.9 million on sanitizer, $2.7 million on gloves and $5.6 million on ventilators.

Like other states, Pennsylvania has faced an ongoing challenge to provide enough protective equipment for the medical professionals caring for the sick amid the pandemic.

Nationally, the AP found that states spent more than $7 billion on personal protective equipment and high-demand medical devices such as ventilators and infrared thermometers. The data covers the period from the emergence of COVID-19 in the U.S. in early 2020 to the start of summer.

The AP’s data, obtained through open-records requests, is the most comprehensive accounting to date of how much states were buying, what they were spending and who they were paying during a chaotic spring when inadequate national stockpiles left state governments scrambling for hard-to-get supplies.

The national data shows a sharp increase in personal protective equipment prices. Before the pandemic, an N95 mask that filters out tiny particles might have cost around 50 cents. This spring, states paid an average of $3 for each N95, according to the AP’s analysis. Some states paid more than $10 a mask to get them quickly.

The AP’s data also shows that millions of dollars flowed from states to businesses that had never before sold personal protective equipment.