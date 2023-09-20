Democrats again secure one-vote Pa. House majority after Powell wins special election

To finish the budget, the two chambers must agree on so-called code bills — omnibus budget-enabling legislation that reauthorizes the state’s taxing and spending authority every year. While much of the $45.4 billion plan can be enacted without these bills, a little over $1 billion in spending, including on a number of key Democratic priorities like housing and public legal defense, cannot be implemented without them.

Tuesday’s contest was the sixth state House special election since January.

Democrats won a one-vote majority in the November 2022 election, but the death of one winner and the resignations of two others for higher office prompted three special elections.

Two more special elections were held during the May municipal primary to replace a GOP representative who won a state Senate special election and a Democratic lawmaker who resigned over sexual harassment allegations.

At the same time, two state House Democrats won primary elections for local offices — Innamorato for county executive, and state Rep. John Galloway (D., Bucks) for a local judgeship.

Galloway won both the Democratic and Republican nods, and he will not be challenged on the November ballot.

Still, he previously told Spotlight PA he didn’t plan to resign until absolutely necessary, adding Tuesday that he planned to”finish strong.”

In theory, Galloway could continue serving in the state House until he’s sworn in as a judge in January. That would mean the special election to replace him wouldn’t be held until March 2024.

While Democrats have reliably won his suburban Philadelphia seat, it has also trended Republican in recent statewide elections, and could be a tougher race than most of the other specials, which took place in safe Democratic seats.