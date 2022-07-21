Pennsylvania certifies primary election in all but three counties

Pennsylvania has certified the results of primary elections from 64 of 67 counties, leaving out three counties in a growing legal dispute over whether to count mail-in ballots on which the voter didn’t handwrite a date, state officials said Wednesday.

Certification of the remaining three counties — Berks, Fayette and Lancaster — will occur once litigation is resolved, Gov. Tom Wolf’s Department of State said in a statement.

The May 17 primary election included nominating contests for U.S. Senate, governor, Congress and most of the Legislature.

The department sued the three counties last week seeking a court order requiring them to provide primary election results that include mail-in ballots on whose envelope the voter did not handwrite a date.