A proposal coming before Pennsylvania lawmakers would move the 2024 presidential primary up by a month. If approved, the primary would be held March 19, 2024.

Currently the primary is scheduled for the fourth Tuesday of April. In many cases, that means Pennsylvania voters are casting ballots after a candidate has the requisite number of delegates to secure the nomination.

Democratic State Senator Sharif Street says the goal is to move the primary a month earlier in order to strengthen the state’s importance to the candidates.

“This really isn’t a partisan issue,” Street said. “This is an issue about making sure Pennsylvania’s voice can be heard in the primary election for president before a substantial decision has been made.”