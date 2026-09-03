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As Labor Day approaches, a new report finds the job market in Pennsylvania is relatively healthy, but hiring growth has slowed, and racial and gender disparities in employment and wages have widened.

The state’s unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in July, the lowest figure in nearly two years. But over the past 12 months, the rate has averaged 6.5% among Black residents and 8.7% among Hispanics, a huge jump from their lows three years earlier, according to the report from the Keystone Research Center, a union-affiliated think tank in Harrisburg. The rate among white workers was 3.1%.

“Wages continue to outpace inflation, but those gains haven’t eliminated the substantial wage gaps for different demographics of workers,” research director Claire Kovach said in a press call Wednesday.

The report also discussed the prospect of data center development as a source of new jobs, warning that the benefits and drawbacks of the rapidly expanding industry must be carefully evaluated before more centers are allowed.

“Data centers can create significant multiyear construction work, and those jobs matter,” Executive Director Bernie Gallagher said. “Our challenge is deciding which projects provide enough lasting value to justify extraordinary demands on electricity, transmission, water, land and infrastructure.”