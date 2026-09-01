Chobani’s investment is the largest ever private investment in the state’s agriculture industry, according to a release from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office. It will produce nearly 3 billion pounds of milk a year.

“Pennsylvania is aggressively competing for — and winning — the biggest economic development projects in the country because we’re making strategic investments, moving at the speed of business, and giving companies confidence that they will thrive here – and I’m proud this investment will benefit our dairy industry and rural communities,” Shapiro said in a statement.

The 1.5 million-square-foot facility in Allentown first opened in 2021 and sits within 500 miles of roughly 40% of the U.S. population. Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya said Pennsylvania produces “some of the best milk in America.”

“When I first walked through this factory, I knew there was something special here,” Ulukaya said in a statement. “The facility, the equipment, the scale, but most importantly, the people. There’s already an incredibly talented team here that knows how to make great food. The foundation is strong. And we have an opportunity to build something extraordinary on top of it.”