They’re calling it the silent crisis: The growing number of gun suicides in Pennsylvania.

For Rep. Jennifer O’Mara (D-Delaware County), it’s a personal issue.

Feb. 2, 2025, marked 22 years since her father, a Philadelphia firefighter of 25 years and proud father of four, died by suicide with a gun. He had significant mental health challenges, largely from traumatic experiences on the job, which went untreated. O’Mara says she’s committed to preventing families from going through similar tragedies.

“Sadly, too many Pennsylvanians’ lives are ended each year from firearms. While homicides are widely publicized, more Pennsylvanians die by the hidden tragedy of suicide,” O’Mara told WHYY News.

State data shows that, of the 1,941 firearm-related fatalities in the commonwealth in 2022, 55% were suicides.

“Furthermore, gun suicide affects every corner of our great state. From rural to urban and suburban areas, no region, county, or community is immune from this travesty, as my family knows all too well,” O’Mara added.

To honor her father’s memory, O’Mara plans to reintroduce a bill establishing Extreme Risk Protection Orders. These court orders can temporarily block individuals from possessing or purchasing guns if a judge deems them a threat to themselves or others. Family members or law enforcement can petition a judge to remove firearms from someone in crisis.

Right now, 21 states and Washington, D.C. have ERPO laws. Early research suggests they help reduce suicide and may prevent mass violence. The Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions has released a model policy guide outlining best practices to ensure these laws work effectively.