Pa. Legislature majorities and new state attorney general are on the ballot

Pennsylvania voters on Tuesday will decide whether to keep Democrats in control of the state House and maintain the Republican state Senate’s majority, along with deciding who should be running state offices that prosecute crimes, handle billions in public money and keep a watch on how that money is spent.

The state House had been under Republican control for more than a decade when redrawn district lines helped Democrats claim the narrowest of possible margins two years ago, giving them a 102-101 majority. The entire House is up for election, as is half the state Senate, where the GOP currently has a 28-22 majority.

Democrats would need to hold all of their seats and would likely need to flip Republican-held districts in Harrisburg, Erie and west of downtown Pittsburgh.