Pa. election 2024: How much the Democratic and Republican attorney general candidates have raised

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

In wide-open primary races for Pennsylvania attorney general, campaign finance reports show the Republican establishment is largely rallying around one candidate while donors are still spreading their cash out among the five Democratic hopefuls.

Democratic and Republican voters will select their parties’ candidates in the April 23 primary. Because Pennsylvania has closed primaries, voters who are independent or registered to third parties cannot participate, though they can vote in the Nov. 5 general election.

The five Democrats running for their party’s nod are former Philadelphia chief public defender Keir Bradford-Grey, former state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, former Bucks County Solicitor Joe Kahn, state Rep. Jared Solomon of Philadelphia, and Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

All have espoused similar goals on the campaign trail, including support for tougher gun laws and plans to defend abortion rights. None met the two-thirds threshold needed to be endorsed by the state Democratic Party.

The two Republicans, York County District Attorney Dave Sunday and state Rep. Craig Williams of Delaware County, are running tough-on-crime campaigns. Sunday received the state GOP’s endorsement.

The top prosecutor’s job is often seen as a springboard to higher office. Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro was attorney general, as was former Republican Gov. Tom Corbett. The donor names in the current candidates’ campaign finance reports reflect the prestige of the role.

On the Republican side, Sunday has received the lion’s share of institutional support. He raised $162,000 between Jan. 1 and March 4, according to the first campaign finance reports of the year; that’s on top of the roughly $50,000 he brought in last year.

His campaign donors are a who’s who of Pennsylvania Republican politics.

They include state Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward of Westmoreland County; York County’s Scott Wagner, a former state senator and unsuccessful gubernatorial candidate; Jeff Bartos, a Montgomery County developer who was Wagner’s running mate; Pat Deon, chair of the Bucks County GOP; Dave White, a construction contractor who unsuccessfully sought the GOP gubernatorial nod in 2022; and a PAC associated with Republican power player Bob Asher.

Sunday also received $25,000 from Commonwealth Leaders Fund, a PAC funded almost entirely by billionaire Jeff Yass, a key power broker in Pennsylvania Republican politics (and lately, a key opponent to a federal effort to ban TikTok, in which Yass is a major investor).

Another $25,000 came from the PAC representing skill games manufacturers and owners, and $10,000 last year came from Scott Hartman, CEO of the York-based gas station chain Rutter’s.

Williams raised $113,000 this cycle and $45,000 in 2023.

Many of his biggest donations have come from wealthy donors based in southeast Pennsylvania, including $30,000 from Vince Hartnett, the former president of Penske Logistics. Hartnett previously served on the board of the Keystone Free Enterprise Fund, a Chester County-based PAC that donated $5,000 to the campaign and loaned it $8,000 more.

Other big loans came from Williams’ wife, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Jennifer Arbittier Williams, and Texas-based political strategist Mark Campbell, who managed Glenn Youngkin’s successful campaign for Virginia governor. In a February interview with PCN, Williams said he had hired Campbell to “get the campaign off the ground.”

The campaign owes both of them $20,000.