Pennsylvania court vacancies allow voters to shape judiciary

Six sitting judges and two lawyers hope Pennsylvania voters this fall will issue a favorable verdict of their own and elevate them to one of the four state appeals court seats that are up for grabs in the November election.

Among the candidates are judges who have ruled on election cases, jurists raised in West Philadelphia and the Monongahela Valley, a former high-ranking state Senate aide who got a running start by being appointed to a vacancy and a lawyer from one of Pennsylvania’s smaller counties.

—

Supreme Court

The marquee race is for a retirement vacancy on the Supreme Court, where Superior Court Judge Maria McLaughlin, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, faces off against Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson, who collected 52% of the vote to take the Republican nomination this spring.

The result won’t shift power on the high court, currently with a 5-2 Democratic majority, but in a state where the two parties have for decades been locked into a perpetual death match over political control, it will surely draw considerable money and the most statewide attention.

The seat is open because Republican Justice Thomas Saylor will soon hit 75, Pennsylvania’s mandatory judicial retirement age.

Brobson is a Montoursville native who has spent more than a decade on Commonwealth Court, which handles a broad range of litigation involving government, from worker’s comp claims and open records disputes to election litigation and lawsuits over prison policies and conditions.

He says he has more appellate experience than the sitting justices did when they joined the high court, and a track record of handling difficult, high-profile cases. Among them was a congressional redistricting decision that was promptly overturned by the Democratic majority Supreme Court in 2018.

“My record is out there, I cannot hide from it,” Brobson said this week. “I’m sure that there’s decisions out there, if people want to look, that people don’t like. But I’m very proud of the body of work I have.”

Brobson told the state bar association earlier this year that he had not shied away from controversial cases — including siding with Republicans in a contested state Senate race over counting mail-in ballots without handwritten dates.

McLaughlin, who spent almost two decades as a prosecutor under Philadelphia’s then-district attorney, Democrat Lynne Abraham, was elected to Superior Court three years ago after serving as a city judge from 2012-17. She is a native Philadelphian.

“Everything I’ve ever gotten in my entire career has been by hard work and determination,” said McLaughlin, who considers the potential elevation to the high court “a pathway and a segue. To me, it’s a natural progression.”

—

Superior Court

Superior Court has a single opening this year because Republican Judge Susan Gantman is retiring — with plans to write children’s books about civics. The intermediate appeals court handles civil and criminal cases from counties and is said to be among the nation’s busiest state appeals courts.

Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Timika Lane made it onto the ballot by getting nearly half the votes in a three-way Democratic primary in May, while longtime prosecutor Megan Sullivan was unopposed for the nomination.

Lane grew up in a West Philadelphia neighborhood she describes as “humble beginnings.”

“It’s really important who we put on this bench,” Lane said. “We need people who have real world experience.”

She was a trial lawyer for the Defender Association of Philadelphia and a staff lawyer for state Sen. Tony Williams, D-Philadelphia, before being elected as a common pleas judge in 2013.

Sullivan has been a deputy district attorney in Chester County, a lawyer for West Chester University and an insurance fraud prosecutor for the attorney general’s office. She left the state job earlier this year to campaign for judge.

Sullivan points to her experience in Chester County drafting appeals briefs and arguing cases before Superior Court.

“I have a qualification that not many attorneys have,” she said.

In their submissions to the bar association’s judicial evaluations panel this year, Lane described her career as “rooted in public service and equity for all,” and Sullivan called herself “both an inherently fair and inquisitive individual who has always worked to ensure that both the law and justice are served.”