How Harrisburg Works: The rules for Pa. lawmaker per diems, speaker v. leader, and other Q and As

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

The Pennsylvania Capitol is a convoluted place.

Spotlight PA’s Stephen Caruso wants to help you understand how the sausage really gets made, how your tax dollars are spent, and how Harrisburg works (or doesn’t).

Below, Caruso answers three reader questions. Have your own? Submit them to scaruso@spotlightpa.org.

“What are the rules for per diems?”

There are few restrictions on per diems, as Spotlight PA has previously covered.

When lawmakers travel more than 50 miles from their home on legislative business, they are eligible to receive compensation for their meal and lodging expenses, state House Comptroller Jennifer Benko said.

They can do so through three methods:

Requesting a flat per diem as set by the federal General Services Administration. The exact rates differ depending on location and timing, but the per-day rate in Harrisburg is $181 — $117 for housing and $64 for food.

Requesting a flat per diem as set by the IRS, currently $202 in most of Pennsylvania. A lawmaker who stays in Hershey or Philadelphia during certain months may receive more due to a cost-of-living adjustment for those areas.

Submitting receipts for their actual food and lodging expenses, with a cap of $181 per day, as set by the GSA.

State House lawmakers who want to receive per diems must pick either the GSA or IRA rate and stick with it for an entire year, however they always retain the option of just submitting receipts. They must also attest that they were in the location on business.

The state Senate operates under largely the same rules, but there is no cap on the total reimbursement if a lawmaker submits receipts.

There are no specific lists of suggested hotels or restaurants for either chamber. Read more about lawmakers’ expenses here.

“What is the difference between the speaker of the house and the majority leader?”

The speaker of the state House is supposed to represent the whole institution, while the majority leader acts for their fellow party members.

The powers that come with those different roles are distinct.

State House rules charge the speaker, currently Bryan Cutler (R., Lancaster), with setting the session calendar, picking the chairs of each committee, referring bills to committees, and setting the date for special elections to replace members who’ve left office early.

The speaker, who is elected by the 203 members of the chamber, is also tasked with preserving “order and decorum” during debates. They call up bills for a vote from a set calendar, give the floor to lawmakers who want to speak, and make sure that the arguments don’t get off track.

The state House majority leader, currently Kerry Benninghoff (R., Centre), is at the head of a leadership team chosen by members of the party in power. That team is supposed to build the policy agenda, see it turned into legislation, pitch these proposals to the public and then convince the party’s lawmakers to vote for them, a process known as “whipping.”

The majority leader has the final say on what legislation actually makes it onto the voting calendar, which the speaker needs to run the session.

As chamber employees are paid by the caucus, not the state, the majority leader also has an important role in deciding patronage, said former House powerbroker Bill DeWeese, a Democrat who previously held both posts.