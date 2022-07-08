Pa. budget would leave billions unspent, boost education funding

Pennsylvania lawmakers, nearly a week into the state’s new fiscal year, began passing budget legislation Thursday to add billions into surplus accounts, significantly boost education spending and fund new environmental programs.

The Republican-majority House passed the main budget bill with little debate on a 180-20 vote, hours after representatives were briefed on the details. All of the no votes were Republicans.

Leaders of the GOP caucus touted the $42.8 billion spending plan for how it would affect transportation, police and election operations.

“One, it responsibly saves money, two, it responsibly invests money, and three, while making sure that we’re taking care of today we’re also planning for tomorrow,” House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, told reporters.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokesperson called it a bipartisan deal that increases spending on education and other of his priorities.

“The governor urges the Legislature to continue to move to get a budget to his desk,” Wolf press secretary Beth Rementer said after the House vote.

The Senate also moved budget bills on Thursday and both chambers were likely to wrap up budget lawmaking on Friday.

House Republicans said the plan would repay some $2 billion in borrowed money and increase the rainy day fund from $2.9 billion to $5 billion. It also would leave about $3.6 billion unspent for future needs.

Rep. Stan Saylor, R-York, the Appropriations chair, called the deal “exactly the medicine this commonwealth needs to right ourselves and be the most competitive state in this nation and return ourselves to the Keystone State we should be.”

K-12 education spending would go up by more than a half-billion dollars, and the state’s 100 poorest districts would split an additional $225 million. The plan would also increase subsidies for early childhood education, special education and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.