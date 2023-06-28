Kits to help ID children who go missing to be given out by schools, under Pennsylvania bill

Families of first-grade students in Pennsylvania would be supplied with identification kits that could help assist police investigations if the children ever go missing, under a bill passed by the state Senate on Tuesday.

The bill passed 34-15 and now goes on to the state House for consideration.

Under the measure, schools would be required to distribute free kits — which include materials for fingerprinting, DNA collection and more — to first-grade students by Nov. 15 each school year.

The information would not be included in any state or national database, sponsors said.