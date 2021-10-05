Pennsylvania’s attorney general abruptly canceled a news conference Monday at which he was apparently poised to announce criminal charges against the developer of a pipeline network that transports natural gas liquids across southern Pennsylvania.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro had scheduled an event at Marsh Creek State Park in Downingtown, where Sunoco Pipeline LP spilled more than 8,000 gallons of drilling fluid last year. The spill, during construction of the troubled Mariner East 2 pipeline, fouled wetlands, a stream and part of a 535-acre lake.

Shapiro’s office had billed it as a “major environmental crimes case,” and a YouTube page set up to carry the announcement was headlined “AG Shapiro Charges Mariner East Developer With Environmental Crimes.” But the page was quickly yanked down, and the state’s top prosecutor postponed the news conference a little more than 20 minutes before it was scheduled to begin.