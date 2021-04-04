PECO proposes electric rate hike that would increase residential bills by nearly 10%

PECO, Pennsylvania’s largest gas and electric utility provider, is asking to hike electricity rates in order to make its infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather.

Under a proposal before the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC), the southeastern Pennsylvania utility provider would increase the monthly bill for a residential customer by about 9.65% — an increase of $9.68 for a typical residential account. Small business customers would see an increase of about 5.49%. The change would bring in an additional $246 million per year.

“As we remain committed to delivering safe and reliable energy service for our customers across southeastern Pennsylvania, this filing serves as an investment to enhance the resiliency and reliability of our electric service,” said PECO President and CEO Mike Innocenzo, in a statement from the company.

PECO’s 1.6 million electricity customers in the southeastern part of the state would feel the increase.