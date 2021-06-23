In the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown last year, Delaware Gov. John Carney issued an emergency order loosening restrictions on telehealth and making it easier for residents locked down at home to see their doctor.

Now that temporary telehealth expansion is permanent.

“We’ve learned a lot over the last 15 months, particularly in partnership with our health care providers and the hospitals,” Carney said as he prepared to sign HB 150. He said the state had been considering an expansion of telehealth before the pandemic, but after seeing how well it worked over the past 15 months, it was a lot easier to convince lawmakers to approve the expansion.

“The whole concept of telehealth and delivering services kind of in a Zoom call like this or over the phone, it was obviously a very safe way to do this with COVID-19. It’s an efficient way” to deliver health services, he said.

Before the pandemic, patients could only be seen by a doctor over video chat if they had first been seen in-person by that doctor. The bill eliminates that requirement in situations where an in-person meeting is impractical. Patients would also be able to have a video visit with an out-of-state specialist without having to first meet in-person.