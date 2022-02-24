This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Independent investigations of deaths or injuries caused by Pennsylvania State Police would require a change to state law, the agency claims, rebuffing a recommendation by a state panel that would require an outside agency to investigate such cases.

The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission called for the change in response to a 2016 incident in which State Police shot a man in Beaver County after consulting with the local district attorney about whether the action would be legal. That same district attorney later ruled that the trooper’s actions were justified based on a State Police investigation.

State Police said a legislative change would be needed to allow for external investigations. The current process ensures “every officer involved shooting or other serious police incident involving a member is thoroughly investigated, both criminally and administratively,” State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick wrote to the commission.

Evanchick said that the State Police is one of the few agencies in Pennsylvania that is fully accredited to handle use-of-force incidents and that it helms most investigations when another police department in the state shoots someone.

The advisory commission released its first three reports to the public earlier this month, proposing eight changes to policies and practices, most of which the agency agreed to modify or consider.

Gov. Tom Wolf created the panel after the murder of George Floyd and authorized it to review incidents involving state-run police agencies after all criminal and civil cases are completed. The recommendations in the commission’s reports cover use of force, bias-based policing, and “critical incidents” where someone is killed or seriously injured.

Currently, if a trooper kills or injures someone, the State Police assign troopers from another jurisdiction to conduct an investigation.

Police accountability experts say there is an inherent conflict of interest when a department involved in a shooting determines whether or not charges should be filed.

State sen. Art Haywood (D., Montgomery), who has long pushed for more police oversight, submitted a bill in January that would require police to hand fatal use-of-force investigations to other agencies. While his bill would formalize this process, he also believes State Police could comply with the recommendation now.

“I’m not the lawyer for the PSP and they may have a legal analysis that’s consistent with their conclusion, but it’s not consistent with anything that I know,” he said.

Haywood’s bill would change how police killings are investigated in several ways. It would require police to send criminal investigations of fatal use-of-force incidents to a district attorney instead of taking the cases themselves. After an investigation completes, the district attorney would then release a report to the public and the state attorney general, who would review it further and potentially pursue prosecution.