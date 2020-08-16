Pa. private, charter schools worry bus cuts will strand students

Pennsylvania school districts that plan to start the year off virtually are facing a potentially thorny issue: What to do about bus transportation for students of private and charter schools offering face-to-face instruction.

Some districts say they’ll continue to take these students to school, as usual, even though their own campuses are closed. But other districts plan to cancel bus service until their own students return to brick-and-mortar classrooms, potentially stranding the private and charter students they are required by law to transport.

This week, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, pressed state education officials to clarify that school districts should maintain bus service for private and charter students whose schools are reopening for in-person instruction.

“Failure to transport children to school for in-person education is an unfair setback to students in an already challenging time,” Benninghoff wrote in a letter Thursday to Education Secretary Pedro Rivera.

Education Department spokesperson Rick Levis said Friday that officials are reviewing the issue and will release guidance as soon as possible.

Among the member schools of the Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools, transportation is “by far their biggest concern going into the new school year,” said Jessica Hickernell, the group’s director of public affairs and policy.

Many brick-and-mortar charter schools in cities and suburbs are planning to hold classes remotely, but those in counties where virus cases are low plan to reopen for classroom instruction, she said.

“Our schools are doing all they can to meet the needs of their students during this difficult time and, if the law is not enforced, they will be forced to make some tough decisions regarding transportation,” said Hickernell. “I know some schools are asking parents to help by transporting their students to and from school, but that is not always feasible.”