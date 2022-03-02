Pa. justices keep mail voting law in place, at least for now

Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law will remain in place, at least for the near future, despite a state judge’s order that would have made it expire in two weeks, the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

The justices issued a one-paragraph order that overturned a Feb. 16 decision by Commonwealth Court Senior Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt that would have pulled the plug on the state’s 2-year-old voting law.

The Supreme Court plans to hold oral argument Tuesday regarding the legal challenge the law. The justices’ decision to invalidate Leavitt’s order gives themselves more time to rule without facing a one-week deadline.

They said the law will remain in place, pending further action by the high court.