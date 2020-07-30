Pa. lawmaker mimics health secretary’s call for trans acceptance to defend not wearing mask

In separate statements, spokespeople for House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R., Lancaster) and Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R., Centre) said “discrimination in any form is wrong.”

“Rep. Diamond’s letter is his own statement,” said Mike Straub, a spokesperson for Cutler. “We will continue to work to rebuild and restore Pennsylvania to the benefit of all of our commonwealth’s residents.”

Jason Gottesman, a spokesperson for Benninghoff, said, “All members of the House of Representatives — both Republican and Democrat — are elected individually and have the tools to communicate individually without carrying the endorsement of any one caucus or the whole House.”

“Discrimination in any form is wrong and we continue to encourage all members to communicate professionally and courteously,” he continued.

Democrats were quick to criticize Diamond, who has generally refused to wear a mask when inside the Capitol, including during committee meetings when lawmakers sit in close proximity.

In a statement, Gov. Tom Wolf called on the House to formally reprimand Diamond over what he called a “thinly veiled attack on the LGBTQ community” and Levine.

“To equate any disrespect for those not wearing masks to the decades of disrespect, threats, and violence against our LGBTQ community goes far beyond the hallmarks of a decent society,” Wolf said. “For these actions to come from a legislator elected to fairly represent all his constituents is simply unforgivable.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health called on Republican leaders “to take aggressive action right now to show Pennsylvania that this is not acceptable behavior from our elected officials.”

“Dr. Levine and the Department of Health continue to work and collaborate with everyone on both sides of the aisle because COVID-19 is not political and those trying to make it political are doing a disservice to the very people that elected them,” department spokesperson April Hutcheson said.

Diamond, first elected in 2014, has seen his profile grow since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic among people who oppose Wolf’s handling of the public-health crisis and don’t want to cooperate with the statewide universal masking order.

In March, he sponsored a resolution to terminate Wolf’s disaster declaration, which was advanced by Republican leaders and passed by GOP lawmakers and a handful of Democrats. Wolf argued that he was within his constitutional rights to approve or veto the resolution, a dispute that ended up in the state Supreme Court. The justices ruled in Wolf’s favor.

Diamond has also introduced a resolution urging Levine to resign from her position as health secretary, in part, because she removed her mother from a personal care home as coronavirus cases peaked in long-term care facilities. Levine said she did so at her mother’s request.

The lawmaker has also refused to wear face coverings on the House floor or in committee meetings, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls universal mask wearing “one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus.”