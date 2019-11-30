This article appeared on PA Post.

—

It’s open enrollment for Affordable Care Act health insurance — and for companies that may be trying to take advantage of consumers.

The state Insurance Department says it’s getting reports that robo-callers are claiming to sell insurance that is cheaper than what’s provided on the ACA marketplace.

Some callers are falsely claiming to be from the insurance department, said David Buono, consumer liaison for the department.

“If somebody is saying they’re from the PA insurance department, and they say they’re selling health insurance — it’s not us. We don’t sell health insurance. We’re the regulators of insurance companies.”

Other callers may be selling insurance that doesn’t cover basic services. After the Trump administration loosened regulations on short term, limited duration insurance, companies have popped up trying to sell those products.

Buono noted, open enrollment ends December 15, and people can sign up at healthcare.gov.