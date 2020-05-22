Pa. House Republican: It’s an ‘open question’ whether Wolf could veto resolution to end coronavirus emergency

This story originally appeared on PA Post.

Republicans in the Pennsylvania House are moving forward with legislation to end the disaster emergency declaration Gov. Tom Wolf issued on March 6 in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democratic and Republican legislators disagree about what options the governor would have if such a resolution reached his desk.

State Rep. Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) said it’s an “open question” whether the governor would have power to veto it.

Diamond repeatedly declined to elaborate or offer specifics about the legal argument for why it’s an open question.

“A lot of people with a lot of experience around the legislature and around our constitution have — are looking into that question and it remains an open question,” he said.

Mike Straub, a spokesman for the House Republican Caucus, also suggested there was ambiguity on the veto issue.

“We are still working to determine what options are available to us, and what options are available to the governor in terms of what response he can make to a concurrent resolution,” Straub said in an email.

For his part, Wolf said he has the power to veto such a resolution. “I do have the power to disapprove, and I intend to,” he said Thursday afternoon during a call with the media.

A spokesman for the House Democratic Caucus, Bill Patton, agreed that Wolf can veto concurrent resolutions that have the force of law. Thus, Republicans would need a two-thirds vote in both chambers to override the veto and end the disaster declaration.