This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA

As Pennsylvania approaches the June 30 budget deadline, top lawmakers are busy negotiating and Capitol lips are tightly sealed about what is being discussed.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of legislative trivia to explore as we all wait for more details to trickle out.

In this edition of his recurring feature, Spotlight PA’s Stephen Caruso looks at lawmakers’ internal groups, what happens when a bill fails, and the next round of special elections.

What’s going on with all these caucuses?

In a previous edition of How Harrisburg Works, Spotlight PA explained that caucuses are informal groups of like-minded legislators organized around a common ideology, industry, or interest. They are meant to bring lawmakers together to advocate for their pet issue.

Normally, these groups are low-key affairs that attract birds of a feather. But the start of the Pennsylvania Legislative Jewish Caucus in March was a little different.

Founded by state Rep. Dan Frankel (D., Allegheny) and state Sen. Judy Schwank (D., Berks), the caucus aims to “protect the civil rights of all Pennsylvanians” and celebrate Jewish culture and heritage, according to an invitation that was sent to all 253 lawmakers and viewed by Spotlight PA.

Frankel, who represents the Pittsburgh neighborhood that’s home to the synagogue where a white supremacist killed 11 Jewish people in 2018, told Spotlight PA he founded the caucus to build a bulwark against all forms of bigotry, not just antisemitism.

He also cited state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s 2022 gubernatorial campaign as an impetus for the caucus. The Franklin County Republican’s first rally opened with a person blowing a Jewish holy instrument. The state senator also paid for “consulting” from the founder of a far-right social media website on which the alleged synagogue shooter posted antisemitic content And he called the Jewish day school that Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro attended “one of the most privileged schools,” which some observers argued was an antisemitic dog whistle.

The campaign “was very disturbing, and I wanted to be better prepared for next time,” Frankel told Spotlight PA. The caucus, Frankel added, is “one mechanism, one tool we could use as a community of legislators to stand together.”

A top priority for the caucus and Frankel is the passage of a four-bill package that would expand the state’s hate crimes statute. The bills are backed by the Shapiro administration and advanced out of a state House committee this week.

The group’s stated goals were immediately tested when Mastriano attempted to join the caucus.

The caucus “will not launder the dangerous antisemitism out of your past,” Frankel and Schwank said in an April email rejecting Mastriano. “Your actions added fuel to a very dangerous fire, and any heartfelt effort to repair that damage would need to begin with the acknowledgment of your role in it.”

Mastriano told Spotlight PA, “They invited me, and then rejected me.”

“I’ve always loved the Jewish people and Jewish nation,” Mastriano added.

This week, 34 state House Democrats — representing about a third of the 102-member majority — formed the Pennsylvania Progressive Caucus. The group will use its “collective power to fight for policies that prioritize our constituents and working people over corporate interests, fight economic and social inequality and advance racial justice, reproductive justice and civil liberties.”

Even under complete Republican legislative control, progressives notched a few wins, the biggest being the state’s $125 million Whole-Home Repairs program to provide grants to homeowners and landlords for maintenance.

But after Democrats flipped the state House last year, “It’s just really clear to us that it is a tremendous moment in which we have a lot of new members who share our values,” state Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler (D., Philadelphia) told Spotlight PA.

A separate group of 18 lawmakers ages 45 years old or younger announced the formation of a bipartisan Pennsylvania Future Caucus comprised of millennial and Gen Z legislators. They hope to hash out compromises on issues faced by young people and families such as rising housing, higher education, and child care costs

Caucus co-chair state Rep. Thomas Kutz (R., Cumberland) said the caucus will create a forum “outside of the soundbites of the House floor” where lawmakers can have candid conversations.