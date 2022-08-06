Democrats plan to pass the package along party lines using a process known as reconciliation, which the Senate Parliamentarian must approve.

Saturday’s vote would be merely procedural, to kick off up to 20 hours of debate. Following that, a process known as vote-a-rama begins, when senators can introduce amendments.

Though smaller than what the Biden administration originally sought, the bill would be the largest investment yet on climate change.

It’s expected to reduce the country’s planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions roughly 40% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels. This would move the U.S. significantly closer to Biden’s emission reduction goal of at least 50% by 2030 (current policies are expected to get the U.S. to 27% below 2005 levels by 2030).

“This legislation is a game changer, an historic opportunity to give us a fighting chance in the years to come,” said Leeannah McNew of the Clean Air Council, who recently protested at the Congressional Baseball Game to demand climate action. “Philadelphia needs this now.”

The bill would include about $385 billion in tax breaks and investments to fight climate change and boost energy production.

It would include $60 billion for low-income communities and communities of color, which are disproportionately impacted by climate change.

It would also include investments in clean energy manufacturing, tax incentives for carbon-free power plants, credits for electric vehicles, rooftop solar and energy efficient appliances — including heat pumps.

“I’m particularly excited about the clean energy tax credits for energy efficiency, clean transportation and more that will make it easier and more affordable for Pennsylvanians to put solar on their roofs, to buy electric vehicles or heat pumps, to make their homes more energy efficient,” said Flora Cardoni of PennEnvironment.