Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro rallies with union supporters during campaign stop
Just across the street from Love Park, SEIU workers gathered with Pennsylvania Attorney General and Democrat candidate for governor, Josh Shapiro to voice their support for unions both statewide and locally ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election.
Many demonstrators held signs and chanted their support for Shapiro’s bid as the campaign nears final the stretch ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
Sharpiro took to the podium to call out his opponent in the upcoming election, State Senator Doug Mastriano.
Shapiro told the union workers the upcoming election is against “right vs. wrong,” pointing to Mastriano’s support of making Pennsylvania a “right to work” state.
“We know that this legislature could put a bill on the desk of the next governor to ban unions to make this a right to work state,” Shapiro said. “Here’s what I know to be true. He’ll sign that bill into law. I’ll veto it, and I’ll always protect the union way of life here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”
He says he’ll continue fighting for unions if he gains the seat in Harrisburg.
“But we’re going to take it a step further, because when I’m your governor, we’re going to make sure every single Pennsylvanian who wants to join a union will have the right to join a union when I’m governor,” Shapiro said.
SEIU endorsed Shapiro’s bid for governor back in 2021.
FiveThirtyEight and Politico predictions currently favor Shapiro winning the race for governor.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.