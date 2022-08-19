Just across the street from Love Park, SEIU workers gathered with Pennsylvania Attorney General and Democrat candidate for governor, Josh Shapiro to voice their support for unions both statewide and locally ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Many demonstrators held signs and chanted their support for Shapiro’s bid as the campaign nears final the stretch ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Sharpiro took to the podium to call out his opponent in the upcoming election, State Senator Doug Mastriano.